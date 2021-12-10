The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Timothy Joseph Tynan Buys 1,500 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.31. 294,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brink’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.