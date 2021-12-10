The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta Sells 37,500 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,562. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

