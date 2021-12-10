The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

