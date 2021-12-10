The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of AZEK worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AZEK by 16.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,720. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

