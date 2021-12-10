The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.07 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,816 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £16.33 million and a PE ratio of 69.50.

About The 600 Group (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

