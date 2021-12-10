TG Venture Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 13th

TG Venture Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 13th. TG Venture Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TGVCU opened at $10.20 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.