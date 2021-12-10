Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Textainer Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:TGH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

