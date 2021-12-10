Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $14.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.58 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.35. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

