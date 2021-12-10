Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $408,038,061.06 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $65.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,003.80. 19,699,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,644,229. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

