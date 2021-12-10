TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Raised to $7.65

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.70 to $7.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

