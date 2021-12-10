Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.11.

NYSE:TDC opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

