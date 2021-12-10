Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

