Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.63. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.58.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.29. The company had a trading volume of 342,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

