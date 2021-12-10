Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

