Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $8,735,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

