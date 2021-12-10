Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.25 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.