Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

SNPS traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,323. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.61. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

