SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.33 and last traded at $112.19. Approximately 1,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

