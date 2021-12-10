Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $280.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

