Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

