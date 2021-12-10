SVB Leerink Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $43.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.69% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,586,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

