SVB Leerink Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $57.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phreesia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 51.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Phreesia by 116.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Phreesia by 38.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.