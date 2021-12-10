SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.