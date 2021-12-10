SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $706.06 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $713.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

