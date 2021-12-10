Susan R. Mulder Sells 2,901 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SBH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,552. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 423.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

