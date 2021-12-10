Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 94 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.97. The company has a market capitalization of £151.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.88. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,532.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.