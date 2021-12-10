Supreme (LON:SUP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on the stock.

LON SUP opened at GBX 202 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.55. The company has a market capitalization of £235.59 million and a PE ratio of 23.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

