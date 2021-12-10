Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $181.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 386.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $515.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $553.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 17,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,413. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 293,491 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

