SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $25.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.15.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SunPower by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. SunPower has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.