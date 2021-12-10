Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “NA” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$39.00.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.