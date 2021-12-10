Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $223.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.13.

SUI stock opened at $200.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

