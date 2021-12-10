Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.11. 20,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,284,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Specifically, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

