Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SUMO opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

