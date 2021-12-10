Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 595,693 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

