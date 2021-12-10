Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,123 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $307,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $199.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.