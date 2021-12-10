Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,665 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Peloton Interactive worth $240,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.45.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

