Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 254,521 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,919,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $229,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

