Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,824,431 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PagerDuty worth $260,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,632 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

