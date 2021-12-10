Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of American Tower worth $389,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

