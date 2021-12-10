Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 449 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.