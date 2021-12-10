Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 241 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

GS opened at $396.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.10 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.