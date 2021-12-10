Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.