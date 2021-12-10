Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.68 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $190.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

