Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.65. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

