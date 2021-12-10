Strs Ohio Sells 37,683 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.81.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

