Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 294,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amphenol by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Amphenol by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of APH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

