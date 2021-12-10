Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $266,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $318.32 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

