Strs Ohio Buys 37,522 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

