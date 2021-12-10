Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,977,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.