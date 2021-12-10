Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,622 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

